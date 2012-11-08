Laguna Niguel, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- The Orange County Business Journal gives awards to Orange County-based family owned firms have distinguished themselves via their business accomplishments and positive contributions to the local community. Elite Productions International, is an innovative, family-owned business in the special events industry. Lili, Pawntra and Arya Shadab, have designed and produced large-scale events all over the world, for clients such as eBay, Irvine Company, Roth Capital, State Farm Insurance, The Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Intel and many other fortune 500 companies.



Elite Productions International has a proven track record for success, including profit and revenue growth every year since its inception in 1993. EPI has been recognized around the world as one of the industry’s most innovative and cutting-edge firms; with countless press mentions and coverage for the forward-thinking work consistently produced. Lili’s altruistic nature draws her to spend countless hours volunteering for many charitable organizations such as Laura’s House, South Orange County Chamber, City of Laguna Niguel Special Events Committee, and many others. Lili also serves on the Advisory Board of the Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics.



Following in their mother’s footsteps, Vice President Pawntra and Director of Operations and Logistics Arya not only have a passion for design, but also for helping those in need; dedicating their time and skills to their favorite charities by designing and producing events to raise money for their organizations.



Lili, Pawntra and Arya’s passion and eye for beauty and sophistication has kept them in the forefront of the industry. Their love for beauty and travel has taken them all over the world in search of inspiration. Elite Productions International is constantly evolving with its cutting-edge, yet timelessly elegant designs, innovative concepts and attention to detail, while producing events that consistently exceed client expectations.



About Lili Shadab

Lili Shadab began her career over 20 years ago in the floral industry, designing for weddings and events at 5-star hotels and fashion shows at Southcoast Plaza and Fashion Island. Floral Décor Unlimited designed incredible events for 2,500 people and more. Word began to spread about her amazing work and she was soon hired to design even larger events and fashion shows for the LA Fashion Mart, American Express, Swatch and many more.



Expanding from creating floral arrangements to designing entire, large-scale events required a re-brand that more closely reflected the services Lili offered; and so in 1993 Elite Productions International was born. The company quickly developed into an incredibly successful business that has grown consistently every single year since it’s inception. Elite Productions has been recognized around the world as one of the industry’s most innovative and cutting-edge firms; with countless press mentions and coverage for the forward-thinking work consistently produced.



If you would like more information on this topic or to interview Lili, Pawntra or Arya Shadab please contact Rhonda Couchigian at 562-338-5101 or email Rhonda@RaycePR.com.