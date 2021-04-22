Elite Remediation Expanding Marketing Efforts

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Elite Remediation & Services in Indianapolis has partnered with an Internet marketing company, Soaring Away, to expand the company's reach throughout the region.



"Indianapolis is a big place. Reaching as many people as possible is a daunting task," Mr. Boye said. "I thought about this and I am just not interested in working full time to market my company. I went into this business to help people and that's what I intend to continue."



With that decision made, he started looking for a partner who would take over the marketing end. The Soaring Away company came highly recommended by similar companies across the US. Mr. Boye looked into Holly Powell and her company and realized he found the right fit.



"Holly knows how to promote and market a carpet and upholstery cleaning company. She's generated great results for companies that door mold removal, fire and water damage remediation," he said. "That's our business, cleaning and helping people recover from disasters."



In business for more than 12 years, Elite Remediation has built a solid customer base because of the company's attention to small details and superior customer service. These customers have also encouraged Mr. Boye to do more to market his company.



He always listens to his customers, noting they often have great ideas for improving the company. The idea about doing more promotion dovetailed neatly into plans for increased outreach. The central issue of time remained.



"I'm just like you. I have 24 hours in a day, no less, no more. I can devote my working hours to helping people in need. I can clean tile and grout. I can get rid of pet stains and odors in carpet and furniture. I can get rid of black mold in a house. Or, I can spend my time online managing a website and social media," Mr. Boye said. "No contest. Customers come first."



For her part, Ms. Powell also did some checking. As the owner of a successful marketing company, she is careful about whom she partners with.



"Lamine came highly recommended by other people in the same industry. They noted he runs the kind of remediation and cleaning service that customers appreciate," she said. "Cleaning up after disasters like fire and flood is hard work. Lamine's customer base said he rises to the occasion every time."



For more information, visit Elite Remediation Services.



About Elite Remediation & Services

Elite Remediation & Services offers water, fire and mold restoration services to the Indianapolis and surrounding areas incl Carmel, Westfield, Zionsville, Fishers, and Noblesville. Our team of certified professionals recognize the importance of building an excellent reputation. Our philosophy is to provide the highest quality remediation services to our customers from the minute they contact us to arrange an appointment until the project is finished.



