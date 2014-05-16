Elite Serum Rx Extra Strength Reviews and Information Now Available Online Through Elite Labs

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Elite Labs, the premier online resource dedicated to providing consumers with the latest news, reviews, and information regarding the breakthrough anti-aging treatment known as SkinPro Elite Serum Rx Extra Strength, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website. The Elite Labs website features all the facts about Elite Serum that patients will need to know in order to make an informed decision about their purchase.



These days the world is filled with products claiming certain health benefits, but only a handful actually follow through on their promises, which means that it can be very difficult to find the products that actually work. Elite Labs, however, is a valuable resource for anyone seeking natural health products, because they have collated numerous articles and reviews to help people learn about Elite Serum Rx, the anti aging eye serum whose effects have been proven effective.



Elite Serum Rx is designed to eliminate wrinkles around the eyes through a combination of eight different peptides, seaweed extract, and hyaluronic acid, which have been clinically proven to improve skin tone and elasticity when applied regularly. These ingredients also contribute to a reduction in fine lines, puffiness, and darkness around the eyes.



Those people who are considering plastic surgery to address lines, wrinkles, and other unsightly skin issues around the eyes may find that Elite Serum provides many of the same benefits without the costly and painful effects of going under the knife. Elite Serum Rx now comes in an Extra Strength version containing SYN-TC (R), Inyline (TM), and Argireline (R), all of which are compounds that have been engineered specifically for the purpose of mimicking the results of cosmetic injections without the risk or pain involved with invasive procedures.



Anyone who is still asking themselves, “does Elite Serum work?” is encouraged to visit the Elite Labs website to learn more about the product and the reasons why it has become known as an “anti-aging breakthrough.” More information, such as where consumers can purchase Elite Serum Rx, as well as safety information and testimonials from respected medical professionals, are also available on the website.



About Elite Labs

Elite-Labs is a recently launched website that discusses in detail the popular anti aging eye serum, Elite Serum Extra Strength. Elite Labs delves into information including what is elite serum?, does it work, is it safe, and where is the best place to buy it online. For more information, please visit www.elite-labs.com.