Elite Strategies Helps South Florida Unemployment Rates & the Economy

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Elite Strategies is an internet marketing agency based on Delray Beach, FL. Founded in 2010, Elite Strategies strives to help small businesses bring in new customers through organic search and social media channels.



During the first year, the founder Patrick Coombe ran this business from his home. Managing about a dozen clients on his own, he knew that he would soon need more space, and more help. Early in 2011 Patrick quit his fulltime job and leased an office in downtown Delray Beach. Soon enough he realized that it would be cheaper to outsource the labor to Pakistan and Sri Lanka than it would be to hire talented staff.



Within about 6 months he realized that the quality of work was not up to par with his standards, communication was becoming more difficult due to manage, and customers were starting to complain.



“I knew that something needed to be done,” said Patrick Coombe, founder of Elite Strategies Llc, “The one thing that sets us apart from our competition is the quality of our work, and our customer service, and I just couldn’t do that outsourcing the work.”



Shortly after this, he started hiring programmers, designers and content writers. Talent came from all over, from Broward County to Palm Beach. Students were coming in from local Universities such as Lynn and FAU.



“It was time,” said Bruce Breton, VP of Elite Strategies – “There are certain things that you just can’t do over Skype, it’s great to live in the virtual world but when it affects our bottom line then we need to look into an alternative solution.”



Since Elite Strategies has made this switch, they report that customer retention has gone up tremendously, and growth has been much steadier.



“We are very happy to contribute to the local economy, Palm Beach County has been very good to us, now it is our turn to give back to them” says Mr. Coombe.



Over 4 out of 10 unemployed workers have been without a job for more than six months, according to the Labor Department, which has been steady for the past 2 years.



Currently the State of Florida has almost 1 million people out of work (not including those who have given up) and over 4 million in the US right now.



