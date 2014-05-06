Elite Training Center Offering Brilliant Martial Arts Training at Reasonable Prices

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Elite Training Center in Calgary is doing a praiseworthy job at training kids and adults in Martial Arts. It is a self-defensive art, requiring dedication and precision to become skillful at employing proper techniques. Elite Training Center believes in providing its clients with modern, effective, and affordable training. Elite Training Center offers a variety of training programs that include - Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Muay Thai Kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), and Kickboxing Classes, at highly affordable rates. The institute offers family packages, and group discounts so that they and their entire family can learn the art to defend themselves when needed.



A senior team member at Elite Training Center said, “We offer an entire range of highly effective, and affordable training programs to people who wish to learn the famous and useful art of self-defense. It not only helps you defend yourself, but also will boost your confidence, determination, health, self-esteem, and self-control. We intend to make our trainees adept at different forms of martial arts while our team of highly experienced and dedicated trainers will help you gain endurance, stamina and strength. We feel proud that we have the best training faculty and a favourable environment that will help you to achieve highest level of self-defense and confidence.”



Elite Training Center stands out in providing both traditional and non-traditional martial arts training at the most reasonable rates. Besides helping trainees to learn the art of self-defense, Elite Training Center works to raise its trainees on the personal front and offers personal development and growth programs. By undergoing the various training programs they offer, an individual would surely develop a winning mind-set and lead a healthy life. The Center provides one week of free training for the candidates to ensure they will enjoy this form of martial arts training.



The senior team member further said, “The MMA training program is beneficial for everybody. All our programs aim to instil the qualities of confidence, dedication, good health, independence, happiness, flexibility, and strength in our members. Our training not only aims to make the trainee capable to defend themselves, but to change their overall life in terms of making him/her more focused, confident and self-disciplined. Moreover, joining martial arts classes is a great way to achieve an ideal body shape as it helps in weight reduction and tones the muscles. Our friendly instructors give the trainees a comfortable and a soothing environment. We do not want the art to become exclusive to one body type, age or sex, hence, we provide training at affordable rates and help people achieve their fitness goals so that anybody who desires to learn can learn.”

It’s more important for women to learn at least one self-defensive art. They can attend the trial classes and if enjoy them, join the Center for other training styles such as -Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ), Muay Thai Classes and Kickboxing Classes etc. Those looking for kickboxing classes for kids in Calgary can also visit the center.



About Elite Training Center

Elite Training Center is based in Calgary, Canada and is a leader in martial arts training. It is an ideal place for people interested in learning the basics and techniques of different forms of martial arts. They can also help those looking for wrestling classes in Calgary.



Contact Details:

Phone: 587.225.0337

4750-106 AVE S.E Bay 6

Calgary, AB, Canada

Website: http://www.calgarymartialarts.com/