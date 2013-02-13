Elite Water Damage Is Now Available for Both Commercial and Residential Flood Restoration

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- When it comes to floods, they can be very damaging to a home or business. The health risks that come along with standing water and the mold that is associated with flooded areas can be very dangerous to everyone who comes in contact with them. Elite Water Damage is now available for both residential and commercial flood damage clean up in Delaware County to bring the affected areas back to new.



Regardless of whether the water has come from inside or outside of the house, making sure the source of the water is taken care of is the first step in fixing the problem and not just doing a temporary fix. Getting to the source of the water will eliminate this problem from happening again, and then the clean-up can start. Elite Water Damage cleanup in Delaware County knows everything that needs to be done to ensure no further damage occurs.



Here is a testimonial from a recent customer of Elite Water Damage:



“I was extremely impressed with the service we received. Being a surgery center time was crucial and the guys got in here quickly and had everything taken care of as soon as possible so we could get back to taking care of our patients. They were truly amazing!”

~ Claudette D.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business and Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



