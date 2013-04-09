Elite Water Damage Now Available for Flood Damage Cleanup in Delaware County, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- April showers can bring May flowers, but in some areas it can also mean flooding. While the weather in the tri-state area tends to be dry during the spring, there is always a chance for a devastating rain or snow storm to hit much like Hurricane Sandy did back in late October 2012. As of this month, Hurricane Sandy has been labeled the second-costliest hurricane in history because of the devastation and water damage caused to homes and businesses throughout New Jersey and other states. So, even though April means spring is officially in the air, there is still a high chance that a major rain storm may hit, as it also can any other time of the year. Therefore, for those who experience water damage to their basements or other part of their home during a spring 2013 rain storm, Elite Water Damage has now made themselves available for flood damage cleanup in Delaware County, PA, as well as other counties in the Philadelphia area.



Flood damage cleanup is necessary immediately after the damage has been done. Elite Water Damage stresses that home and business owners should not wait for cleanup to get done because waiting may cause further damage to the stability of the building. Additionally, there is a high chance for mold growth in the affected areas which can, in turn, cause potential health hazards to the building’s occupants. To perform their flood damage cleanup, Elite Water Damage will respond quickly, and arrive promptly in order to assess the situation. With 24-Hour services, Elite Water Damage is a company that utilizes special equipment in order to make sure that all water and debris is quickly and efficiently removed. To hear more about Elite Water Damage and their services please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com, or give the company a call anytime at 866-435-1666.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.