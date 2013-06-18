Elite Water Damage Now Offering Flood Damage Cleanup in Bucks County, PA for July 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The professionals at Elite Water Damage realize the stress that flooding brings to home and business owners in the Philadelphia, PA area, and they are now eager and ready to help with any flood damage cleanup that is needed. In fact, Elite Water Damage is now ready to help those that need flood damage cleanup done in Bucks County, PA, throughout the month of July. As a company that is in the business of offering water removal in Newtown, Doylestown, and other towns throughout Bucks County, they have all of the training, tools, equipment, and experience necessary to make sure that any job is completed efficiently and on time.



The Tri-state area has seen much rain this spring, and there may be many properties that have incurred unseen water or flood damage. In fact, too much moisture will not only cause damage to a property, but it can also cause mold and mildew growth that can be harmful to a person’s health and well-being. With the help of a company that deals with water restoration such as Elite Water Damage, their professionals will also be able to determine if there has been any mold or mildew growth, and they will also be able to take any measures needed in order to make sure that it is eradicated.



With Elite Water Damage, a home or business owner will have prompt and courteous professionals who will work fast in order to get a building’s foundation back in order. The professionals at Elite Water Damage also have years of experience in performing flood damage cleanup and water damage restoration and repair, and work to ensure that every job is completed flawlessly. In fact, their professionals are also certified, insured, and are licensed to operate all of the machinery that they use. To hear more about the company and the services they offer please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.