Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Announces Mold Removal Repair This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now accepting estimates for mold removal in Newtown and surrounding areas of Bucks County this spring. Mold can contribute to a weak immune system, asthma, and a host of other negative health side effects, which is why it is to be removed as soon as it is spotted. The professional mold remediation company is available to provide immediate assistance for emergency situations. For immediate assistance, please fill out the online contact form or call 1-855-656-0348.



The worse thing a homeowner can do after their basement, or other area of a home, becomes flooded is object against mold removal services. Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. encourages mold removal because it is necessary to prevent health problems from occurring and it also prevents further property damage from occurring. Areas that are prone to mold spores are high in moisture content. Such areas include: faucet areas, sink areas and closets. Sofas and curtains are also prone to mold because dirt and moisture can accumulate on them easily.



Of course, there are simple activities a homeowner can perform to remove mold, including washing bed sheets and cloths with simple detergent and hot water. However, in most cases, a professional is needed. Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. uses state-of-the-art methods and technologies when removing mold from households.



Along with mold removal and restoration services, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. also performs water damage restoration, sewage damage restoration and fire & smoke damage restoration. Not only does the company offer mold removal in Newtown, they also offer their services in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania. Residents of New Jersey can also find the company serving Hunterdon, Somerset, Mercer, Burlington and Gloucester Counties on a daily basis.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



For more information about Elite Water Damage and the services they offer, please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com.