Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Is Now Available for Black Mold Repair and Cleanup

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- In the aftermath of one of the most devastating storms, Hurricane Sandy, to hit the northeast, a number of people are still picking up the pieces. For those who had water damage, some problems can start to surface if the cleanup was not done thoroughly. One of the biggest problems that home and business owners will have is black mold, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is now available to help those who need black mold repair and cleanup in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Delaware County, Montgomery County and the surrounding areas.



Black mold is something that needs to be addressed immediately not only because of the damage that it can cause, but also because of the health risks that are associated with it due to its toxic nature. Black mold is normally found in damp, dark, and humid areas such as a basement and can grow on all types of surfaces. Once black mold is discovered it is very important to get it removed immediately. Hiring a water damage cleanup in Montgomery County to come and clean, remove, and make the contaminated area safe is vital.



Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc., a water damage restoration service in Delaware County, offers 24-7 hour service accompanied with friendly and attentive service men. Here is a testimonial from a recent satisfied customer: “I was so worried about having 3 small children in the house and a mold problem. I am so thankful for the hard work these guys did getting my house back to normal as soon as they did. They came quickly, found quite a bit of mold and took care of it as fast as possible. Thank you!”- Amanda M.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business and Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and a person will see why they have so many satisfied customers.



For more information visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com/