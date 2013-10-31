Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Now Offering Kitchen Flood Cleanups in Bensalem This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Kitchens tend to be the most occupied room of a person’s home. With all the traffic through the room and the appliances situated in the kitchen, accidents can occur and floods can appear in a moment’s notice. To help rid the home of water damage, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for kitchen flood cleanups in Bensalem this fall 2013 season.



Kitchens can see floods as a result of the dishwasher malfunctioning, a pipe bursting, or a leaking refrigerator. It can be stressful to walk into the kitchen and see a leak or a flood start to form and many homeowners won’t know the next step to take to make sure it stops. Homeowners may try to solve the problem themselves and only make it worse. When searching for water damage companies in Bensalem, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. will provide their services to properly and effectively eliminate any water damage in the kitchen.



The professionals will utilize their high-performance equipment to effectively pick up the water and stop the leaks and the flood from spreading. They will absorb any remaining moisture in a way that properly disinfects the home and provides a healthy living environment. To disinfect the area and prevent mold growth, the professionals will also air-dry hard wood floors and dry the carpets to provide a healthy living environment.



When a kitchen flood occurs and residents need prompt water damage service in Bensalem, the professional technicians at Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. offer an emergency service with a 60-minute rapid response time. This way the client is completely satisfied and their kitchen is dried and spotless without the water spreading and possibly contaminating other areas of the home. For more information about their kitchen cleanup services or to inquire on mold removal and basement water cleanup projects, please call the professionals at 866-435-1666 or visit their website today.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



For more information about Elite Water Damage and the services they offer, please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com.