Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Now Offering Their Services for Flood Cleanup in Newtown

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Floods can occur due to a variety of instances. The most obvious reason is severe weather and the effect that has on a home’s foundation. Floods can also occur as a result of roof leaks from loose shingles or faulty pipes lining the basement. In an effort to help their clients with cleanup and water removal, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for flood cleanup and repairs in Newtown this fall 2013 season.



As one of the full-service water damage companies in Newtown, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. will not only cleanup and remove the flood inside a home, but they will get rid of all dirt and debris before starting the cleanup process. After utilizing their high-quality and state-of-the-art equipment to rid the home of water, they will set up air movers and dehumidifiers to properly dry the area and ensure mold isn’t spread throughout other areas of the home.



No matter the extent of the flood, whether a small puddle due to a roof leak or a complete cleaning as a result of severe water damage, the professional technicians will treat any job the same, and work diligently to complete the restoration and cleanup process in a timely manner. Once the water is safely removed, they will disinfect the area and absorb any remaining moisture before the job is finished.



For those who have an emergency and need water damage service in Newtown, the professionals at Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. strive for 100 percent customer satisfaction and offer a 60-minute rapid response time for residents in emergency situations. Once the service is completed by the trained professionals, clients will see their house restored in the same condition as it was before the flooding.



To hear more about their services or to schedule a free on-site consultation for a Newtown home, please call 866-435-1666 or visit their website today.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



For more information about Elite Water Damage and the services they offer, please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com.