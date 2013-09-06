Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Now Offering Water Restoration Services in Delaware County This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- As summer has ended and the Philadelphia area has suffered the most rainfall in its history—29.71 inches—the professionals at Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. are pleased to announce they are now offering their services for water cleanup and restoration in Delaware County, PA, this Fall. For those homes that have suffered flooding or any type of water damage, it’s best to seek help from trained professionals that can eliminate the health hazards associated with water damage and mold buildup.



Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. will assess the severity of the damage and work with the latest equipment to restore the property of their clients. The professionals will identify the cause of the damage—whether it is a leaking pipe, the plumbing system or natural disasters and heavy rainstorms—and the water restoration service will utilize their gas-powered submersible pumps to clear the area of any excess water. Water buildup and the emergence of mold can have serious health hazards for the residents of the home. The experts will determine the cost of the procedure and get to work to avoid the spreading of water throughout the house.



If there’s a flood in the basement, don’t hesitate to call Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. for flood clean up in Newtown or Delaware County. Flood water can enable viruses and bacteria to enter the home and cause various illnesses that result from unsafe living conditions. The process conducted by the professionals will include the use of submersible pumps to get rid of the water and then a thorough cleaning and disinfecting process. To dry the house and ensure safe living conditions, the professionals will use dehumidifiers and fans.



For emergencies, Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. offers a 60 minute emergency response time 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing complete customer satisfaction on their residential and commercial clean up services. To hear more about the services of Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc., please call 866-435-1666 or visit their website today.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



For more information about Elite Water Damage and the services they offer, please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com.