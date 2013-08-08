Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Now Provides 24 Hour Emergency Water Extraction

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is announcing the company will now be available for 24 hour emergency water extraction, which includes water cleanup and restoration. With the recent storms and flash floods in the greater Philadelphia area, Elite Water Damage aims to help remove water from client’s households or businesses. Homeowners may spend countless hours trying to assess the situation only to make it worse.



When there is flooding or even a miniscule amount of water, Elite Water Damage is ready to rid its clients of the water damage. Serving the Pennsylvania and New Jersey areas, the professionals work in basements, kitchens, bathrooms and businesses, extracting water using gas-powered submersible pumps. When the water is extracted, drying equipment is used to ensure there is no excess water damage after the removal.



Offering rapid responses and free estimates for water damage restoration service in Newtown Square, the professional of Elite Water Damage will respond to an inquiry within 60 minutes. With rains possessing the ability to flood a home or business in Newtown Square in just hours, Elite Water Damage prides themselves on their quick response times and ability to assess the situation before it worsens.



To learn more about the services and cleanups, including mold and sewage, offered by Elite Water Damage, view the company website and see where they can help. To receive a professional estimate at no cost and assess the water cleanup and restoration in Doylestown and other Bucks County towns, call Elite Water Damage at 866-435-1666.



The rain has caused many problems with mold and water damage in houses and businesses throughout the greater Philadelphia area. There’s no time to let the water damage spread throughout the house. Let the 60 minute rapid response and 24 hour emergency water extraction help solve the problem and restore living conditions today.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



To hear more about Elite Water Damage and the services they offer, please call 866-435-1666, or visit http;//www.elitewaterdamage.com for more information.