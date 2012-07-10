EliteArcadeMachines.com Brings the Fun of the Arcade Into US Homes

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- People have been enjoying playing arcade games since the 1920s. The original games featured shooting galleries and ball toss games. By the 1930s, people could play coin-operated pinball machines and by 1971 the first coin-operated video game appeared on the scene.



It wasn’t until the advent of Space Invaders in the late 1970s that coin-operated entertainment machines really started to take off in restaurants, bars and amusement arcades all over the United States. Now, manufacturers are devising new games on a regular basis to satisfy the growing gaming market.



Arcade gaming enthusiasts in the United States can now buy their own gaming machine. EliteArcadeMachines.com recently launched its new website offering arcade machines for sale. The Arcade HitsTM Upright Arcade Machine is constructed to high standard according to a spokesperson:



“The machine is constructed with high quality plywood and assembled by hand by professional craftsmen. This arcade cabinet is built to last and unlike other systems, it will never be obsolete. The high quality 22” Widescreen LCD monitor will bring excitement to any game room and all the arcade machines are backed by a 1 year warranty and lifetime technical support”.



The EliteArcadeMachines.com home page features two special limited time offers; a free monitor upgrade, valued at $200 and free shipping to the value of $300 anywhere within the contiguous United States. The arcade machine comes pre-installed with more than 350 licensed games including Battle Shark, Missile Command and Street Fighter. Furthermore, the company provides two bonus packs free of charge; a Casino Game Pack and an Atari 2600 Game Pack.



EliteArcadeMachines.com believes the upright machines give a traditional gaming feel that will appeal to gamers of the 80’s and current gaming enthusiasts.



“Our customers tell us that nothing compares to a traditional gaming cabinet. It seems to transcend age with thirteen year olds loving it as much as forty year old guys who grew up with these types of gaming experiences.”



About EliteArcadeMachines

EliteArcadeMachines.com is an online store that sells the Arcade HitsTM Upright Arcade Machine. Customers to the online store can take advantage of two special limited time bonus offers worth $500.



For more information, please visit http://www.elitearcademachines.com