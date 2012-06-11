EliteArcadeMachines.com Takes Us Back to Our Youth

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Arcade games have been with us since the 1920s. In those days the entertainment was limited to shooting galleries and ball toss games. These gave way to coin-operated pinball machines in the 1930s and by 1971 students at Stanford University had devised the first coin-operated video game.



Coin-operated entertainment machines started to spring up in restaurants, bars and amusement arcades all over the United States in the late 1970s and Space Invaders became the first blockbuster arcade video game. Technology has advanced in leaps and bounds since then and new games are continually coming to the market as manufacturers compete for a share of the gaming market.



Arcade gaming enthusiasts across the Internet now have reason to celebrate after EliteArcadeMachines.com launched a new website offering arcade machines for sale. The Arcade Hits Upright Arcade Machine “brings all the fun of arcade gaming into American homes in a sleek, professionally designed, commercial quality arcade cabinet” states a spokesperson for EliteArcadeMachines.com.



“Unlike other systems, the arcade machine will never be obsolete and there is no need to learn any complicated programs, users simply plug in and start playing” the site continues.



EliteArcadeMachines.com are targeting squarely at the gamers who grew up in the eighties and younger gamers who missed the classics of that period. Iconic games are coupled with modern technology in an old school gaming environment of the upright gaming machine.



EliteArcadeMachines.com has seen the units become massively popular with every age group. A spokesperson explained “We were convinced hardcore gamers from the eighties would love the Arcade Hits Upright Arcade Machine, but we were astounded by the number of casual gamers from that period who also grabbed the machine. It’s also very popular with younger gamers who undoubtedly will be fighting their Dad for the controls”.



The EliteArcadeMachines.com home page features two special limited time offers, a free monitor upgrade and free shipping to the value of $300 anywhere within the contiguous United States. The home page also lists all the features of the machine, including a list of some of the 350+ licensed games users can enjoy. It also provides information about two bonus packs, a free Atari 2600 Game Pack and a free Casino Game Pack.



EliteArcadeMachines.com has made the shopping process straightforward. By clicking on the Add to Cart button, customers are invited to create an account in order to review their order history and make ordering quicker the next time around. The registration process also includes an option to subscribe to a regular company newsletter.



The website is simple and easy to use. The menu bar at the top of the home page has links to Order Status, Contact information and shows the number and value of items currently in the customer’s shopping Cart.



The home page also explains that the Arcade Hits Upright Arcade Machine comes with a 1-year factory warranty, lifetime toll free technical support and remote technical assistance for customers with a high-speed Internet connection.



Customers can also access a list of FAQs and information about shipping and returns by clicking on the relevant links at the bottom of the home page.



