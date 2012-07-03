EliteMachinerySystems.com Supports America With Wide Selection of Injection Molding Machines

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- The machinery industry is a broad field consisting of thousands of different manufacturers. Some machinery equipment companies cater to the auto industry, while others design equipment for electronics manufacturers. In short, a ‘machinery’ company could refer to hundreds – if not thousands – of different industries.



EliteMachinerySystems.com is focused on designing one type of machinery in particular: plastic injection molding equipment. A plastic injection molding machine can be used in factories around the world to design, mold, and shape all manner of plastic parts.



EliteMachinerySystems.com wants to make machinery purchasing decisions easy. With its wide selection of injection molding machinery and thermoforming machines, the website contains all of the information needed to make an informed decision on machinery investment.



While EliteMachinerySystems.com is based in Strongsville, Ohio, the company has served thousands of customers all over the world through its online catalog of refurbished injection molding machines. It buys and sells machinery equipment from companies throughout the world.



To make the purchasing decision easier for customers, the EliteMachinerySystems.com website provides information about their flagship product – injection molding equipment.



Specifically, injection molding equipment works by inserting plastic resin – which is made up of plastic flakes, shavings or pellets – into a mold. The mold can be opened and closed by a hydraulic system, although rotary and single station systems can also be used. All injection molding equipment is either horizontal or vertical, and EliteMachinerySystems.com sells both types of products. Vertical machines are often preferred because they save factory floor space.



Plastic injection molding equipment is difficult to manufacturer because it is composed of several complex parts. That is why Elite Machinery Systems LLC has been able to keep its production centered in Strongsville Ohio as opposed to being outsourced to cheaper factories around the world.



Being located in the United States doesn’t necessary mean higher prices. For companies looking to invest in machinery on a budget, Elite Machinery Systems has an extensive selection of refurbished used machinery available, including used plastic injection molding machines and used thermoformers. Many startups invest in used machinery as a way to save costs during the early days of production, and EliteMachinerySystems.com seeks to attract those companies to its online equipment catalog.



Whether looking for budget used machinery or quality refurbished equipment, EliteMachinerySystems.com wants visitors to be impressed by their online catalog. For those looking for injection molding machines online, EliteMachinerySystems.com seeks to provide a one-stop shopping experience.



