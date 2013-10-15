Elizabeth Avenue West Taps Into Customer Needs

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Online Shopping Retailer Elizabeth Avenue West (http://www.ElizabethAvenueWest.com) (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxGrj3dQWTw) is giving customers what they want and need.



In this age of options: shopping, pricing, sites, and daily deals the ability to connect with people and personalize the experience seems to have been lost in the marketing shuffle. No matter the product, platform, or brand in the end customers seek an experience with service and options. Elizabeth Avenue West is that experience.



Philosophy is simple; if you compete on pricing alone, it is not a business model that will stand the test of time. So give people what they want and need which is price with the ultimate service experience. Elizabeth Avenue West has the belief that every click, every visit should be an experience. People love products and pricing, but they are ultimately WOW'd by experience.



The experience of a shopper should not be predetermined. It is about unique experiences. Unlike "big box" retailers and online retailers where you must conform to a process, the Elizabeth Avenue West Company is about "User Created Experiences:"

- The best in products: Electronics, Toys, and Computer Equipment with real time online inventory. Be assured that what you want to buy is available to you!

- No membership fees to get elite free shipping on most items! No, you don't have to spend $79.00 for the privilege of free shipping, it is available to you.

- No minimums. YES, Elizabeth Avenue West believes what you want to purchase at the price you need, shouldn't come with "strings" attached! No minimums on ANY order; get what you want, when you want it, and how you want to get it there!



PLUS, adding to the elite merchandising and gifting experience, personalized cards. No matter how hard you may try, you just can't pick the perfect item for that special someone. Give the gift of a gift card, personalized to your friend. However, Elizabeth Avenue West will simply add to your gift for free! That's right there will be a match to the money, giving your gift even more power to the recipient!



When style and substance compete, only one wins. However, when they converge together it creates an awe inspiring experience. Elizabeth Avenue West puts you in control of your experience. Create it and the unique service, product, and encounter will be there for you each and every time. Nothing can ever substitute service, so do not choose between the two when what you want and what you need stands right in front of you! Create your experience today! Our Customers Needs Are Our Focus.



Elizabeth Avenue West was launched in October 2007. Since that time the company has continued to provide better value to its customers and enhance their unique shopping experience.



About Elizabeth Avenue West

Elizabeth Avenue West is an online provider of a huge selection of electronics, giftware, home decor, housewares, toys, computer equipment, jewelry and much more for our fast growing number of customers. We have built a solid reputation as a reliable, efficient and dependable business, offering our customers an enormous variety of products at rock bottom prices. And we’re strongly committed to maintaining our truly unique offering and best online shopping experience. The Elizabeth Avenue West Company is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).



For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release (or for a sample or copy), contact Elizabeth Avenue West, Customer Service at sales(at)elizabethavenuewest(dot)com.



Contact: Leon Wilson, Founder and CEO Elizabeth Avenue West Company Email Customer Relations: elizabethavenuewest (at) mail (dot) com Email Sales: sales (at) elizabethavenuewest (dot) com Company Phone: 1-877-AVE-WEST (1-877-283-9378) Company Fax: 1-877-596-0246