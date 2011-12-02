Elizabeth Custodio: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in New Westminster, B.C.

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2011 -- Residents of New Westminster, B.C. can take advantage of low impact living and green energy solutions from Clean Green Nation through the newest partner, Elizabeth Custodio. The company is known for its affordable energy saving products for home and business owners. As the leader in renewable energy options, Clean Green Nation specializes in solar and wind energy.



It is no secret that natural resources around the world are depleting quickly. As a result, consumers are choosing to take a stand and invest in the affordable cost of renewable energy. Not only is alternative green energy cost effective to install in a home, it also offers numerous benefits to the consumer including a lower energy bill. Many states and provinces now offer incentives for choosing renewable energy and a payment option for any energy that is produced but not used through renewable sources.



Healthy green living solutions are available for consumers in New Westminster through Elizabeth Custodio, a Clean Green Nation Partner.



In addition to the various options for solar panel and solar shingle installation and small wind turbine installation offered from Clean Green Nation, the company also offers energy efficient home appliances. Consumers that choose to add these appliances to their home will save an average of 40% on the cost of utilities in the home or business. Appliances available from Clean Green Nation include heating and cooling units, solar amp charger, hot water heaters and water conserving shower heads.



In addition to the many products and services from Clean Green Nation that home and business owners can take advantage of, there is also a wealth of green news and information on Elizabeth Custodio’s Clean Green Nation Blog on the website.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leader in renewable energy sources throughout the United States and Canada. The company focuses on innovative methods and products that use less natural resources and allow homes and businesses to be partially self sufficient. Find out more information about affordable renewable energy options by visiting http://www.elizabethc.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in New Westminster, B.C., contact Elizabeth Custodio via email at elizabethc@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.