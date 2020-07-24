Ella Jayne West Unveils Her Brilliant First Book

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- Ella Jayne West, a self-published indie author, has launched her first book Goodbye, Narcissist; Hello, Self-Love, which is bound to make its mark with global readers across all age groups.



Abusive relationships are more common than one might think and they can take a toll on people's long term wellbeing. From identifying them to walking on the road to healing those wounds, the book takes readers through the journey of self-transformation.



Ella Jayne West has always been passionate about writing. Now she has turned that passion into a heartfelt book, where she went on the journey of understanding her own past relationships and how they impacted her in many different ways.



What starts as a dreamy relationship can quickly turn into a nightmare when people are with a self-obsessed Narcissist. The book is a guide to overcome abusive relationships like that and heal the inner wounds that people live with for a long time.



"It is a journey that took me to places I never imagined and it is my hope that through this book, I can make a difference," says Ella Jayne West. And that in fact, is the reason why the book was penned, and is a powerful resource for anyone who has been in abusive relationships.



Goodbye, Narcissist; Hello, Self-Love is a sensational first foray into the world of publishing books for the author because it is absolutely honest and authentic. It has insights and resources for readers' healing, and it guides them on the way to self-love.



Through the book, Ella Jayne West sheds light on the signs of being with a Narcissist, and realizing that it's not about them but loving one's own incredible self.



About Ella Jayne West

The author of Goodbye, Narcissist; Hello, Self-Love, has penned a deeply personal journey that has the power of resonating with readers all over the world.



Media Contact

URL: https://www.amazon.com.au/Goodbye-Narcissist-Hello-Self-Love-Relationships/dp/1796009628/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=ella+jayne+west&qid=1595114551&sr=8-1,

https://ellajwest.wixsite.com/ellajaynewestgoodbye