Elle a Bites Adds Vegan, Gluten-Free Product to Its Line of Handcrafted Sweets and Confections

Elle A Bites has introduced “gone vegan! chocolate biscotti” to its line of delicious, handcrafted sweets. The bold, chocolately treat contains no animal products, making it possible for vegans and non-vegans alike to satisfy their sweet tooth with a tasty treat.



“The vegan lifestyle is becoming more and more popular with celebrities like Betty White and Woody Harrelson touting the health benefits and social compassion a vegan diet provides,” said Lilia, the French-trained chef who creates all of Elle A Bites confections.



“We wanted to ensure Elle A Bites offers delicious products that meet the dietary requirements of as many people as possible,” Lilia said.



What’s more, Elle A Bites vegan biscotti is also gluten free which gives people with celiac disease or a wheat allergy a safe way to enjoy a delectable, chewy cookie.



The ingredients list is simple and straightforward. Elle A Bites’ chocolate vegan biscotti includes pure maple syrup, almond flour, cocoa nibs, coconut, cherries, pistachios, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, sea salt and vanilla bean.



Like all Elle A Bites products, “gone vegan! chocolate biscotti” is made using only fresh, high quality ingredients. No preservatives are used in any of Elle A Bites’ creations.



About Elle A Bites

Lilia launched Elle A Bites in 2012 with her co-founder Anthony in Los Angeles, CA. The name of the site is pronounced “LA Bites.” It’s an amalgam of their names and the city they call home.



Gourmet confections such as cookies and snacks available on the site feature names like “Chocolate Gridlock Walnuts,” “Coconut Commuter Marshmallows” and “Chocolate Road Rage Cookies.” Sumptuous treats like French macarons and salted caramels also available for purchase on Elle A Bites. All products can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Each is made to order and arrives within five days. Orders are packaged in a keepsake Weck jar that keeps them airtight and fresh. Los Angeles residents can pick up orders onsite.



For more information, visit www.elleabites.com, email info@elleabites.com or call (323) 863-5532.