Elle a Bites Debuts Products at Beverly Hills Williams-Sonoma Artisans' Market

Los Angeles, CA -- 04/24/2013 -- Thanks to the popularity of Elle A Bites online sales, the Los Angeles-based confectionary is making its treats available in retail stores and specialty markets across Southern California.



Elle A Bites confections made their public debut at the Beverly Hills Williams-Sonoma Artisans’ Market in mid-April. During the four-hour event, Elle A Bites nearly sold out of their bestselling gourmet treats, including their “Chocolate Road Rage Cookies,” “Drive-In Caramel Corn,” “Gone Vegan! Chocolate Biscotti,” “Chocolate Gridlock Nuts,” and “Coconut Commuter Marshmallows.”



“We were honored to join so many other talented craftspeople at this event, and we were simply thrilled with the response Elle A Bites received,” said Lilia Liu, the company’s founder who creates Elle A Bites decadent confections.



“Customers gave incredibly positive feedback about the quality and taste of our products, and they complimented our unique, environmentally friendly packaging,” Liu said. All Elle A Bites food products come packaged in glass, BPA-free Weck jars that keep the treats airtight and fresh. In addition, some customers brought the products as gourmet gifts for friends and family.



Elle A Bites also gave customers at the Williams-Sonoma Artisans’ Market a first taste of their soon-to-be-released French macarons.



“Given the response at the Williams-Sonoma Artisans Market, I think our French macarons will be a huge hit,” Liu said.



Liu said the Williams-Sonoma Artisans’ Markets provide a fantastic opportunity for local artisans to showcase their products.



“We’d especially like to thank Emily Kendis, the store’s marketing and events manager. She and her staff created an inviting atmosphere for the event. The Artisans’ Market is a true community service that benefits vendors and customers alike,” Liu said.



A French-trained chef, Liu launched the Los Angeles-based company in 2013 with her co-founder Anthony. The name of the site is pronounced “LA Bites.” It’s an amalgam of their names and the city they call home.



All confections are created using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients available to them. Products contain no preservatives and no artificial ingredients. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Each is handcrafted to order and should arrive within a week. Los Angeles residents can pick up orders onsite.



Drawing on the success at the Williams-Sonoma event, Elle A Bites will participate in other upcoming Los Angeles-area markets. Check the Elle A Bites website for additional venues where Elle A Bites will be available.



For more information, email info@elleabites.com or call (323) 863-5532.



About Elle A Bites

Elle A Bites specializes in gourmet foods and gifts. Lilia Liu launched Elle A Bites in 2013 with her co-founder Anthony in Los Angeles, CA. Liu started cooking at her mother’s knee and took her passion for food to the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris. She studied French cuisine and pastries and graduated at the top her class. She lives in Los Angeles with her favorite sous chef, Anthony. Together, they operate www.elleabites.com, a personalized cooking school called www.elleacooking.com and www.cookinghow.com with the goal of sharing love through the enjoyment of food.