Elle a Bites Spreads Happiness with Handcrafted Sweets and Confections

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Artisanal chocolates and handcrafted cookies from www.elleabites.com are a great way to show true love this Valentine’s Day or on any occasion.



The online gourmet food and gifts shop features the confections of French-trained chef Lilia Liu who created Elle A Bites in 2012.



“We started Elle A Bites with one goal in mind – to spread a little happiness to our customers,” Lilia said.



Based in Los Angeles, the name of the site is pronounced “LA Bites.” It’s an amalgam of Lilia’s name and her co-founder’s name and the city they call home.



“We love living in Los Angeles, but the City of Angels does have its nuances. We tried to incorporate that into our product names,” Lilia said.



Gourmet confections such as cookies and snacks available on the site feature names like “Chocolate Gridlock Walnuts,” “Coconut Commuter Marshmallows” and “Chocolate Road Rage Cookies.” Sumptuous treats like French macarons and caramels will soon be available for purchase on Elle A Bites.



All confections are made using the freshest, highest quality ingredients. No preservatives are used in the production of the sweets.



Products can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Each is made to order and should arrive within five days. Orders are packaged in a decorative, keepsake Weck jar that keeps them airtight and fresh. Los Angeles residents can pick up orders onsite.



Elle A Bites also provides personalized wedding favors specially tailored to the bride’s color scheme. Two weeks lead time is required for wedding favors. In addition, personalized corporate gifts are available; these gourmet corporate gifts will make your special clients and colleagues feel even more special. Elle A Bites will work with you to create your very own personalized upscale gift sets to showcase your brand's signature style.



A line of handmade table linens, kitchen aprons and other specialty items for the kitchen is also in the works for Elle A Bites.



For more information, please visit www.elleabites.com, email info@elleabites.com or call (323) 863-5532.



About Lilia Liu

Lilia started cooking at her mother’s knee and took her passion for food to the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris. She studied French cuisine and pastries and graduated at the top her class. Lilia also has her current food handler's ServSafe certification. She lives in LA with her favorite sous chef and co-founder, Anthony. Together, they operate www.elleabites.com, a personalized cooking school called www.elleacooking.com and www.cookinghow.com with the goal of sharing love through the enjoyment of food.