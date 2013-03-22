Elleven Dental, the Award-Winning Practice Has a Very Special Invisalign Open Day

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- London’s award-winning practice is pleased to announce the launch of its very special open day on 20th March 2013, promoting their special offer on Invisalign treatment. Elleven Dental is offering a generous 55% off the treatment and free consultation for one day only.



Invisalign has become an increasingly popular spectacle, and elleven brings the highly sought after U.S treatment to London. A treatment designed to gently ease teeth into optimum position, but without wires and brackets, it is the modern approach to straightening teeth. The smooth, comfortable and virtually invisible plastic means people do not even realise you are in the process of straightening your teeth. The method is quick and easy, and with no wires to tighten or brackets to fix, it is a painless and relaxed form of orthodontics. You wear each set for around two weeks and will have visits to the surgery every eight to ten weeks to ensure the straightening process is running correctly and smoothly.



Sameer Patel, the Clinical Director of elleven commented: “We are really excited about our Invisalign Day. It has been a great success in the past and I am looking forward to helping even more people find their smile!”



What makes Invisalign so special? Of course, there are other options to consider when wanting to straighten your teeth but no other treatments offer this level of comfort, confidence and convenience. It has a significant impact on appearance and how you feel without interfering with everyday life. The treatment is ideal for teens and adults, people who tend to be self-conscious about their teeth if they are not happy with how they look. The removable trays mean you can eat, drink, brush, and floss your teeth as you normally would and depending on the severity of the problem, treatment can last between six to 18 months.



A spokesperson who has undergone the Invisalign treatment commented: “My smile has given me so much confidence, thanks elleven and Invisalign. I cannot believe my teeth could look this good.” The open day, scheduled for next week, is set to attract many clients and interested customers seeking cosmetic treatment . With a delightful discount and free consultation, it is an offer hard to refuse.



