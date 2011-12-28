Ellicia Carmen: New Authorized Partner of Clean Green Nation in Calgary, AB

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2011 -- Clean Green Nation announces the addition of Ellicia Carmen to the authorized dealer team. Carmen is serving home and business owners in and around Calgary, AB with affordable energy saving products and green living education.



When it comes to choosing the best energy saving products, there is no better company to turn to than Clean Green Nation. This company is dedicated to providing consumers throughout the United States and Canada with information on living a green lifestyle and the top products for sustainable energy. The multi-faceted website offers home and business owners solutions for their energy supply.



By visiting the website, consumers will have access to several tools. There is an online resource center that is filled with educational information about the benefits of solar and wind energy. While the energy crisis has been ongoing for nearly four decades, it was not until recently that manufacturers have started making technology that helps alleviate the dependency on foreign oil. Clean Green Nation offers an online store with inexpensive wind turbines in Calgary, products for increasing energy efficiency of a home and business and Energy Star related appliances.



The green policy in Calgary will help consumers recuperate the costs associated with installing solar and wind energy in a home or business. Many providences are featuring additional rebates and incentive programs that help make alternative energy more affordable for all consumers. There are many different options for energy efficiency and green living products available through Clean Green Nation.



About Clean Green Nation

