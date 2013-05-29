Ellicottville Brewing Company Reopens with Updated Website

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Ellicottville Brewing Company is in the heart of New York's ski country and specializes in crafted beers. Offering a wide variety of different beer selections, the brewery has the perfect beer for every taste for any occasion.



Recently, Ellicottville Brewing updated their website to reflect their desire to provide a more dynamic experience for their customers and visitors.



Peter Kreinheder, owner of Ellicottville Brewing Company said, “we want to provide our customers with a interactive website that shows our appreciation for them and our commitment to outstanding products and services.”



The new website has many useful features for the discriminating customer. An interactive map of EBC beer retailers, shopping cart, news and events that can be added to Google Calendar, brew list, food menu and a detailed description of their new banquet and private dining facilities. “We also optimized the site for mobile and tablets browsing,” said Kreinheder.



BEERS



Ellicottville Brewing Company offers many different varieties of beers from the bitter ales to the rich bodied lagers and everything in between. Seasonal brews are also available, from the darker more full-bodied in the fall and winter to the lighter summer beers.



“Our brews represent everything about the beauty and diversity of the Enchanted Mountain Region of New York. Our full line of award winning craft beers has something for any palate,” said Kreinheder.



To see the full line of beers offered by the EBC, visit their EBC Beers section of the website.



EBC BEER RETAILERS



For many who only come to Ellicottville for the ski season, they are in luck. EBC has many retailers in the north east with several different varieties of their product line available. We serve the majority of New York and as far west as Ohio and south as Philadephia, Kreinheder added.



If your local retailer does not carry a particular brew, ask or contact us for more information. Those interested in locating our fine selections should visit our retailer's page: Find EBC Beer Retailers.



EBC PRIVATE DINING AND BANQUET FACILITIES



With the reopening also comes the expansion project, which includes an expanded dining area as well as private dining and banquet area. To review these new facilities visit their Rooms Available page.



EBC STORE



The updated website allows customers to purchase EBC gift cards online, directly from the website or from EBC’s facebook fanpage.



Visitors interested in learning more about EBC should visit their website at www.ellicottvillebrewing.com.



Company Name: Ellicottville Brewing Company

Contact: Steve Gotreau

Website: http://www.ellicottvillebrewing.com

Email: steve@ellicottvillebrewing.com

Phone: (716) 699-2537