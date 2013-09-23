Ellington and Associates Is Pleased to Announce That Dr. Maria Antonieta Lorente Has Joined Our Staff as Manager of Stratigraphic Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- María Antonieta Lorente is a certified petroleum geologist, expert in stratigraphy and biostratigraphy, instructor, lecturer, and international consultant. She received her Geological Engineering and MSc in Sedimentary Geology degrees from the Central University Venezuela and her PhD from the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands.



Her expertise in exploration, with a specialization in biostratigraphy and multidisciplinary teams management, was developed through a 35 year career that began at Maraven S.A. with her role as a palynologist, later Head of Geological Laboratories and Stratigraphy Leader. She also was Exploration Planning and Strategy Manager at PDVSA. The last 12 years she worked as International Consultant in Geology and Environmental Sciences.



About María Antonieta Lorente

She was President of the Venezuelan Geological Society, International Councilor at SEPM Board of Directors and Vice President of the International Liaison and the International Regions AAPG Committees. Currently she is a member of AGGEP, SEPM, AAPG and HGS.



For more information please contact:

Ellington and Associates

Doug Kneis

1414 Lumpkin Rd

Houston, Texas 77043

713-956-2838

http://www.ellingtongeologic.com/