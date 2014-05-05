Elliptical Cardio Publishes New Editorial on the Benefits of Elliptical Workouts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Cardio is the most important form of exercise, as it increases the body’s ability to operate for longer periods of time under higher levels of strain. There are many forms of cardio exercise, but most people use running, swimming or cycling to do steady state exercise that maintains an elevated heart rate. Science has advanced beyond this however, and Elliptical Cardio offers interesting insight into new developments in their newly published editorial, explaining not only how to get the best results, but that an elliptical can improve performance over these traditional approaches.



The elliptical machine works the whole body, activating both the legs and arms. Due to its unique movement range however, the elliptical puts no impact stress on joints. Running is hard on the knees and ankles while swimming is hard on the shoulders and cycling the back, but the elliptical machine enables full body cardio with considerably less risk of injury.



The benefits of elliptical exercise machines article explains how to get the best results from an elliptical machine, including high intensity interval training that aims to peak the heart rate and increase its capacity more quickly and efficiently. In addition, the site includes regular reviews including The Sole E35 vs The Sole E95 Elliptical cross comparison.



A spokesperson for Elliptical Cardio explained, “Elliptical machines are a favorite at the gym but few people realize that high quality elliptical machines are also available for home use and can be found affordably from the right sources. We have reviewed the Sole e95 Elliptical and have found it the ideal solution to home elliptical needs, and provides people the opportunity to exercise their whole body with a single machine. Using the advice and guidance shared in our new article, we ensure people can use the machine most effectively, and get the best results for their body. We update the site regularly, so it’s always worth checking in for new reviews and articles and training insights.”



About Elliptical Cardio

Elliptical Cardio is a website promoting the use of elliptical machines to create a program of cardio that can help to dramatically increase fitness, cut fat and develop leg muscles without the impact stress joints experience from running. The site regularly reviews elliptical machines as well as providing information on cardio workouts. For more information please visit: http://www.ellipticalcardio.com/