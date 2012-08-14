EllipticalsAndTreadmills.org Adds Consumer Feedback to Its Elliptical and Treadmill Reviews

Waterloo, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Most gyms have a number of different types of equipment to choose from. There are cardio machines, weightlifting equipment, benches, barbells, and more. Fitness enthusiasts want to maximize the time they spend at the gym, which means carefully choosing the right machines to achieve any type of exercise goals.



Since the 1990s, there has been considerable debate in the fitness community between the effectiveness of ellipticals and treadmills. EllipticalsAndTreadmills.org seeks to end that debate by offering comprehensive information on today’s top elliptical and treadmill brands.



At the EllipticalsAndTreadmills.org website, visitors will find a thorough breakdown of the elliptical versus treadmill debate. The front page of the site provides a brief overview of the benefits of each type of equipment, including a point-by-point comparison chart between a typical treadmill and elliptical.



For those wondering how well ellipticals and treadmills compare with one another, a spokesperson for EllipticalsAndTreadmills.org explained:



“Ellipticals and treadmills are fairly similar when it comes to the number of calories burned per workout session, but ellipticals tend to offer a full body workout whereas treadmills consist mainly of a lower body workout. In terms of home workout equipment, ellipticals also tend to take up more space, while treadmills can often be folded up.”



The sites in-depth editorial content allows consumers to decide which piece of equipment will best fit their needs. Visitors can then view a plethora of reviews of major elliptical and treadmill brands, including Body Rider, Bowflex, Schwinn, Life Fitness, and others. Visitors can browse reviews either by brand or type of machine. Each review features high quality digital imagery, a full list of features and details of warranties and other important factors. The site also gives visitors the ability to connect to retailers with discounted prices on each product.



A spokesperson for the site explained their concept and a new popular feature:



“We are particular fans of both treadmills and elliptical trainers and we understand the unique benefits each piece of equipment brings. However we also understand that often people choose the wrong piece of equipment for their needs. The site allows consumers to make an educated decision on whether to purchase a treadmill or elliptical trainer and then guides them to choose the best machine for them at the best possible price. We have now added the ability for visitors to rate and review specific exercise equipment which is proving very popular with our readers.”



About EllipticalsAndTreadmills.org

EllipticalsAndTreadmills.org educates visitors on the advantages and disadvantages of exercising on a treadmill or an elliptical. The website features reviews of today’s popular fitness equipment brands as well as links to the best elliptical and treadmill deals. For more information, please visit: http://www.ellipticalsandtreadmills.org