Ellis Leisure New Hot Tub Rental Services Spa-N-a-Box Now Available and Affordable

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Ellis Leisure is now offering a brand new hot tub rental service at affordable and compelling prices to everyone living in Essex and nearby surrounding areas. The company specialises in hiring high quality and excellent hot tubs, giving its clients the best services and products alike. The company aims to make the dreams of their clients a reality by offering them a great hot tub rental service – giving them the chance to enjoy their leisure time.



For people looking for the ultimate way to unwind and relax in their own surroundings, Ellis Leisure and their new spa hire service is the answer. Whether for hot tub events or parties, or just for simple spa relaxation alone time, the company has a lot to offer. Their spa and hot tub rental services offer clients a whole new relaxing experience that everyone deserves to try... At least once! Services are available at varied price ranges – guaranteed affordable and very compelling prices that can suit each and every client’s needs, requirements, and budget. All the hot tubs being offered for rent from Ellis Leisure are of high quality, full featured highly portable hot tubs that can pamper everyone with a hot-water fun, relaxation, and hydrotherapy, and they are unlike other ordinary hot tubs available elsewhere.



Ellis Leisure is offering their clients the excellent and high quality product – SPA-N-A-BOX. This is an affordable and very easy way for people to enjoy a wonderful spa experience anytime, anywhere. SPA-N-A-BOX is highly portable, set up will only take about twenty minutes, and it can be plugged in a standard household outlet. This excellent product is equipped with micro air jets that can provide users with a great massage that can soothe throbbing and aching muscles. The SPA-N-A-BOX costs a fraction of standard cost of a traditional hot tub. Indeed, it is a hot tub that can offer people an affordable backyard oasis, an entertaining everyday getaway, a sweet escape from all the pressures from this fast paced world, a place for people to spend wonderful and high quality time with family and friends.



Aside from offering hot tubs for hire, and providing customers with exceptional hot tub products, Ellis Leisure also offers professional services such as bouncy castle hire (Essex area), games for hire, soft play hire, and happy hooperz. In fact, over the years the company has committed themselves to excellence in the field of children's entertainment hiring, with lots of satisfied and loyal customers. According to one of their loyal clients “Booking and day of hire all easy to arrange helpful and polite staff could not ask for anymore would book again.” With Ellis Leisure, one can be sure that excellent and reliable services are guaranteed!



For those interested in finding out more about what hot tubs and spas are available from Ellis Leisure at this time, please visit the website: http://www.ellisleisure.co.uk/hot-tub-jacuzzi-hire-essex/.



Contact: Harry Ellis

Company: Ellis Leisure

Address: Ellis House, Felstead Rd, Benfleet, SS7 1BT

Phone: 01268 569302

Website: http://www.ellisleisure.co.uk/