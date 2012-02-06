Elma Rose Blowe of Aulander, NC Partners With Clean Green Nation

Aulander, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Green energy professional Elma Rose Blowe, who is based in Aulander, North Carolina, has become a certified partner with Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers.



Through the partnership, Blowe will be able to offer consumers the wide range of products and services available from Clean Green Nation. Blowe has expertise in a number of areas, including green building in North Carolina, solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



"This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I am very proud to be part of the Clean Green Nation family of green professionals," said Blowe. "This is a company that has proven its dedication to energy efficiency and environmental protection. Simply put, I'm thrilled to bring these great products and services to the residents of Aulander and its surrounding communities."



Through Clean Green Nation, Blowe will offer a great deal of products and services to help people attain energy tax incentives for their efforts to reduce their consumption of more conventional forms of energy. The company's products include wind turbines, solar energy arrays, energy efficiency items, batteries, emergency supplies and LED lighting equipment, among many others. With a comprehensive online store, Clean Green Nation is the premier one-stop shop for the best sustainable energy solutions for people in North Carolina and across North America.



Wind energy is particularly relevant to the Aulander area, as the nearby Albemarte Sound coastal wind provides an outstanding opportunity for residents and business owners alike to take advantage of the alternative energy source. By offering the best wind technology for NC citizens, Blowe is advancing the goals of green energy advocates everywhere.



"North Carolina, and especially areas around the Albemarte sound, is in a great position to capitalize on the natural energy provided by the wind," said Blowe. "We are very fortunate to have this resource at our disposal, and it's time that we all started taking advantage of it. It's my mission to make that happen."



Blowe will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, energy efficient businesses, the best wind technology for NC and much more, please visit http://elmaroseb.cleangreennation.com.