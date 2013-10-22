Elmhurst Doctor Celebrates 8 Years of Helping Diabetics with Functional Medicine

Elmhurst, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Patients diagnosed early with type 2 diabetes typically do not display the associated symptoms caused by the debilitating high sugar levels. Type 2 Diabetes, also known as the “silent killer”, can exist in an individual for many years potentially causing eye, kidney and nerve damage and is a major cause of heart disease and stroke.



“Many of my patients are very frustrated with the way their doctors manage their condition. They are tired of just taking more and more drugs, and there is very little done to address the root cause of diabetes”, say Elmhurst doctor Richard Powell DC, who is today celebrating his 8th year of helping Diabetics with functional medicine.



“There is a different way to treat diabetes. Finding the cause or triggers and addressing these with natural dietary and lifestyle changes. Functional Medicine is a science-based approach to healing: the basic premise is that every individual is unique and therefore no single treatment will be ideal for everyone”, Dr. Powell informs his patients. This is a process which done accurately and incorporated into patient’s lifestyle can have life changing results.



Dr. Powell says, “Most experts, including the American Diabetes Association, recommend that lifestyle and dietary intervention should be the first line treatment. Most doctors, however, don’t have the knowledge or the time to educate their patients about how to find the root cause and make the correct nutritional changes to reverse diabetes. Therefore, patients are typically treated with medication right from the beginning. In my experience, this may not be necessary.”



About Dr. Powell

Dr. Powell has been in practice for 29 years and has been concentrating on reversing diabetes for the last 8 years. He has also been helping people with Thyroid disease for the past 8 years. Everyone has unique characteristics, and therefore the treatment is individually tailored.



For those looking for a Type II Diabetes doctor in Chicago area or would like more information on diabetes reversal solutions please visit http://www.greaterchicagofunctionalhealth.com/ or contact Dr. Richard Powell by calling his office, (630) 832-4077.



567 North York Roadthe

Elmhurst, IL 60126