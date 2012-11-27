Elmswood.com.au Donates $2,000 to Haileybury College for Every Property Contract Signed Through a Haileybury Connection

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Elmswood, a boutique development in Keysborough, has pledged a $2,000 donation to neighbouring Haileybury College for every contract signed for the development through a Haileybury connection. Elmswood previously supplied a generous donation to the College’s scholarship fund.



The developer of Elmswood is Newland, who recently listed a number of house and land packages for sale within the new Elmswood project in Keysborough. Elmswood.com.au features a wealth of information about the development project as well as the steps individuals can take to invest in the neighborhood.



Elmswood is located in Keysborough, and the neighborhood is located just minutes from the prestigious Haileybury College. Residents of Elmswood also have fast access to major thoroughfares like Cheltenham Road and Eastlink.



The Elmswood development project allows investors to purchase home and land deals. These unique deals allow prospective homeowners to own the land as well as all improvements that are made to it as it develops – like the construction of a home.



The website allows visitors to select their perfect land and home package based on a number of customizing factors. Homes are built by many different builders, which means that every home in the community will have a bespoke and personalized appearance. The website lists the price for each home model as well as the number of bedrooms, garage spaces, and bathrooms available. Visitors can also download home plans and view the exact lot on which the home is located.



Along with choosing a perfect location and offering attractive home and land deals, Newland wants to ensure that Elmswood is a desirable neighbourhood in which to live. Each street features carefully designedcarefully designed streetscapes and cul-de-sacs that aim to give it a friendly and scenic appearance. Visitors to the Elmswood.com.au website can view the street plans as well as an aerial view of the neighborhood as it takes shape.



Elmswood.com.au promises that home and land packages are an excellent investment opportunity for those interested in getting a slice of property around Melbourne. The website promises that “opportunities like this are rare.” Australia residents interested in owning a home in Elmswood Keysborough can visit the Elmswood.com.au website to choose their perfect home or to receive updates as the development project moves forward.



About Elmswood.com.au

Elmswood.com.au lists details about a community development project called Elmswood in Keysborough, Victoria. The website lists home plans and investment information for those seeking home and land packages. For more information, please visit: http://www.elmswood.com.au