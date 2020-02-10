Elmwood Park Zoo Announces Annual Read Across America Event on February 29, 2020

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- On February 29, 2020, Elmwood Park Zoo's widely-acclaimed Read Across America event will kick off starting at 11:00 am. The story time reading events are set to run until 2:00 pm, and a broad selection of books will be available to purchase at Elmwood Park Zoo's book fair, as well. The story time events are free to attend with regular zoo admission.



There are five reading sessions planned for Elmwood Park Zoo's Reading Across America celebration on February 29, 2020. The first "Books and Beasts" event of the day, which starts at 11:00 am, will feature a story time reading of "I Wish That I Had Duck Feet," by the famous Dr. Seuss — plus, a special visit from one of Elmwood Park Zoo's live animal ambassadors. At 11:30, kids and adults alike will get excited for an appearance from the Cat in the Hat, followed by an appearance from Norristown native author Jerry Spinelli at noon.



At 1:00 pm, another "Books and Beasts" reading will take place, this time with Dr. Seuss's "The Hen in the Hat" being read to the families in attendance — as well as the live animal ambassador too, of course. After the second Books and Beasts installment, the Cat in the Hat will make one more appearance at 1:30, courtesy of WHYY PBS Kids.



To learn more about Elmwood Park Zoo's Read Across America event scheduled for February 29, 2020, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/event/read-across-america/ for additional details.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premiere destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.