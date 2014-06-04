Elmwood Park Zoo Announces Beast of a Feast Fundraising Event

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Elmwood Park Zoo hosts its annual fundraising event, BEAST OF A FEAST, on Saturday, June 28, 2014. This year’s event commemorates the Zoo’s 90th anniversary with a “Roaring Twenties”-themed affair featuring entertainment and activities that celebrate the Zoo’s founding in 1924.



Beginning at 6 PM, guests will be treated to all-you-can-eat food from Maggiano’s Little Italy and live entertainment by the Smooth Edge Band. Throughout the evening, guests can take part in a number of different activities, including giraffe feedings, sun conure feedings in the “Birds of Paradise” exhibit, casino table games, a silent auction, and “old-time” souvenir photos.



BEAST OF A FEAST also features a live show entitled “Birds in Flight.” Specially trained tropical and exotic birds fly freely above the audience in this exciting and interactive program presented in conjunction with Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections.



Tickets for BEAST OF A FEAST are $35 each. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. The event is rain or shine. Ticket price includes admission to the Zoo in PA, all food, live music and shows. Animal feedings, bar cocktails, casino game participation, auctions, and raffles will require additional fees.



Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website or by calling 610-277-3825, extension 229.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premiere destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 animals, primarily native to North, Central and South America. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://elmwoodparkzoo.org.