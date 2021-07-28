Elmwood Park Zoo Announces Breakfast with the Giraffes

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- This summer, Elmwood Park Zoo is offering weekend events for families, couples, children, and friends of all ages to enjoy together. Start the day off right with the most important meal of the day — and enjoy it next to giraffes!



Sponsored by Genisys Credit Union, Elmwood Park Zoo's Breakfast with the Giraffes is a full breakfast featuring everyone's favorite offerings. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, waffles & toppings, fresh fruit, and cookies. Orange juice, milk, and coffee are included in the ticket price. Ticket holders can enjoy a cash bar offering beer, wine, and seltzer. Guests can opt for the champagne add-on for only $25.



Tickets for the event are purchased by table. For a table of 4, a ticket can be purchased for $134.95 for the general public. For a table of 6, tickets are available for $184.95. If the group needs to buy tickets for additional guests, tickets are available for $34.95 per person.



Yearly members receive discounted tickets; a table of 4 can be purchased for $124.95, and a table of 6 is only $175.95. Additional guest tickets can be purchased for $24.95 per person.



Children under 2 are eligible for a discounted ticket price of $10.95.



Currently, Breakfast with the Giraffes is offered on Saturday and Sunday mornings from May to September. All breakfast times start at 8:30 am and end at 9:30 am.



The upcoming dates are as follows:



June 19, 20, 26, 27

July 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25

August 14, 15, 21, 28, 28, 29

And September 4, 5, 6



Tickets can be purchased online. Rescheduling is not part of the policy, and the event will be held rain or shine. Elmwood Park Zoo will continue to observe social distancing guidelines for the foreseeable future.



For more information about birthday parties, weddings, and other zoo-sponsored events, don't hesitate to reach out to the team today!



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.