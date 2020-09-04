Elmwood Park Zoo Announces Open Applications for Boo at the Zoo Event

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Elmwood Park Zoo is excited to announce that it is currently accepting vendor applications for this year's Boo at the Zoo! This annual Halloween trick-or-treating event allows children and families to dress up, enjoy the park's beauty, and take a closer look at the zoo's most popular animals.



Vending at Boo at the Zoo is an excellent opportunity for local companies to give back to their community and enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun by handing out candy or conservation-minded product samples to attendees. Note that all vendors, both attending and providing materials, will be featured in Elmwood's e-advertisements for the upcoming event. Now is the ideal time for businesses and organizations to sign up — anyone interested in participating is invited to fill out Elmwood's vendor agreement form.



After a season of closure due to COVID-19, Elmwood remains committed to all property visitors' wellbeing. Safe social distancing measures and mask requirements will be enforced to preserve the safety of staff members and guests and ensure that everyone can continue enjoying the zoo all season long.



After a season of closure due to COVID-19, Elmwood remains committed to all property visitors' wellbeing. Safe social distancing measures and mask requirements will be enforced to preserve the safety of staff members and guests and ensure that everyone can continue enjoying the zoo all season long.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premiere destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.