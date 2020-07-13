Elmwood Park Zoo Announces Reopening

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- After months of closures to protect both guests and staff members, the Elmwood Park Zoo is proud to announce it is now reopened for the summer season. Though the park will be continuing to observe social distancing rules and regulations, the staff is excited to resume its general operations for guests who have been anxiously awaiting the park's reopening.



Though Elmwood Park Zoo is currently open and operating, the company will be observing a few new rules to maintain the health and safety of everyone who visits the park. Guests will be required to choose an entry time and to purchase their tickets to the park in advance. This measure prevents overcrowding and ensures that there will be plenty of room for everyone in the park at any given time. Guests will also be required to wear a face mask unless they have a medical condition that would prevent them from doing so safely, or they are children under the age of 8 years. Finally, the park had added new paw prints and arrows on the ground to control the flow of traffic and ensure that safe social distancing is observed at all times. Park staff will also be disinfecting public areas throughout the day for added safety. Full information about the zoo's reopening can be found here: https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/reopening/



Elmwood Park Zoo and its staff are thrilled to see guests returning this summer while also complying with local and state safety requirements. Anyone interested in booking their advance tickets or who would like to learn more about hosting their outdoor wedding venue in Philadelphia at Elmwood's event space is encouraged to give their team a call today at 800-652-4143 or visit their website at https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premiere destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.