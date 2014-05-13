Elmwood Park Zoo Announces the Independence Blue Cross Giraffe Exhibit This Summer

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- With the weather warming up, families and individuals alike are looking for outdoor activities in the greater Philadelphia area. This summer, Elmwood Park Zoo is announcing they are welcoming back two male giraffes for guests to pet and hand feed throughout the zoo season. The popular exhibit brought thousands of guests to the Elmwood Park Zoo last year to greet and interact with these magnificent creatures. This year’s exhibit is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and opens to the public on Memorial Day Weekend. Feedings may be purchased for $3 per person. Interested individuals can find feeding times on the website, as they will be posted daily.



As one of the most accommodating zoos in Pennsylvania, Elmwood Park Zoo features multiple exhibits that provide individuals with an up close and personal experience with the animals. Guests can interact with giraffes at the Independence Blue Cross Giraffe Exhibit, as well as the all-new Birds of Paradise exhibit, both of which provide daily opportunities to hand-feed animals.



The all-new Birds of Paradise exhibit is now open, giving guests another opportunity to closely interact with the animals. Birds of Paradise is a free flight exhibit that houses a variety of tropical birds that can be fed. The exhibit features Sun Conures, small parrots native to South America, which fly freely through the space, and land on the arms and hands of guests. Daily feeding times are posted on the website, where guests can view all upcoming activities that the zoo offers.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo opened its doors in 1924. The Zoo features over 100 animals, primarily native to North, Central and South America. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities, such as their soon-to-open Treetop Adventure Park, with the closest zip lines near Philadelphia. The Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://elmwoodparkzoo.org/.