Elmwood Park Zoo Encourages Guests to Climb to New Heights

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2022 -- Life is full of dull moments, and sometimes a break from the routine is necessary to be reminded of all that life has to offer. Residents in and around Norristown, PA, can be reminded of how thrilling little moments can be when they traverse the treetops of the Elmwood Park Zoo. Everyone is invited to participate in the zoo's Treetop Adventures to break out from their monotonous routines and reconnect with friends and family over laughs, teamwork, and incredible feats.



Guests ready to take on the challenge of climbing to new heights can make a reservation for one of four ropes courses. Each course features a series of games and zip lines participants must venture through. As they accomplish each task and progress through the course, they will be able to revel in their victories by gazing upon the beautiful foliage and observing the animals in their exhibits.



The Treetop Adventures is an especially popular activity among Norristown residents during the fall season, as the leaves begin to change and the weather cools down. When guests take to the trees, they will be surrounded by orange, yellow, and brown leaves while a crisp, cool breeze supports them. What better way to start the fall season?



If guests are interested in trying their hand at a ropes course in one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania, they can register online. The zoo's ropes courses are open on weekends from 10 AM to 5 PM until October 31. Participants will be required to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of their reservation. For a full list of requirements, guests should visit the zoo's website.



Adventurers and animal lovers should not miss the opportunity to experience the Elmwood Park Zoo in a whole new way. For more information about Treetop Adventures or the zoo's other awe-inspiring events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.