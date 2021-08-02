Elmwood Park Zoo Hosts Live Entertainment This Summer with Zoo Revue

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- Summer is the time for exciting, family-friendly activities. And now, kids and parents alike can enjoy live entertainment at Elmwood Park Zoo every weekend throughout the summer. From musicians to magicians, Elmwood Park Zoo is hosting a variety of entertainers for unforgettable family memories.



Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, families can enjoy performers on the Zoo Revue stage located across from the Zoo Brew Beer Garden and next to the bison feeding deck. Kids will be inspired to dream big by listening to young singer-songwriters like Della Lewis and dancing along to performers like Lolly & Yoyo. At these events sponsored by T-Mobile, there's truly something for everyone.



Guests can enjoy these live performances for free when they purchase regular zoo admission tickets. Families will have a full day of laughs, adventure, learning, and wonder at just one location, watching live performances from local artists and observing animals in the zoo.



Elmwood Park Zoo is committed to providing a safe experience for everyone, and that's why they are following COVID-19 health guidelines. Guests should arrive during the entry time printed on their tickets to avoid large crowds of people in one area. While inside the park, guests will be asked to observe social distancing practices. Additionally, hand sanitizing stations can be found throughout the park.



For a list of all dates and performance lineups, guests can review the Zoo Revue schedule on the Elmwood Park Zoo website. Once they see a performance they want to attend, they can purchase admission tickets online for that date.



Have a one-of-a-kind experience at Elmwood Park Zoo by attending a Zoo Revue live performance or participating in one of the other zoo events this summer.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.