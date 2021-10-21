Elmwood Park Zoo Hosts Trick-or-Treat Nights Halloween Weekend

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- What if trick-or-treat was a choice between candy and a night hanging with animals? That sounds like every little kid's dream come true! At Elmwood Park Zoo, kids can eat tasty treats and see animals after park hours during Trick-or-Treat Nights.



Parents can bring their children to Elmwood Park Zoo in the evenings leading up to Halloween for a safe place to trick-or-treat. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and bring their trick-or-treat bags for loads of candy. With their Trick-or-Treat Nights ticket, they can also take one ride on the carousel and participate in animal meet-and-greets. Adults over the age of 21 can enjoy drink specials at the Zoo Brew.



The Trick-or-Treat Nights run every evening from October 28 through October 31, 2021, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. To participate in this event, guests must purchase tickets online. General admission tickets and annual memberships do not count as tickets for this event since it occurs after normal operating hours. Single-day child's tickets for this event are $20 each, and yearly member child's tickets are $15 each. These child's tickets admit one child and two free adults.



Meet Elmwood Park Zoo's animals and munch on tasty treats during the Trick-or-Treat Night event for families of all ages. For more information about Trick-or-Treat Nights at Elmwood Park Zoo or any other upcoming holiday events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.