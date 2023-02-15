Elmwood Park Zoo Invites Families to Escape on a Magical Journey

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, PA, may be temporarily closed throughout the month of February 2023, but that doesn't mean they don't have fabulous adventures for families to enjoy in the meantime. Elmwood Park Zoo is partnering with Norristown's Centre Theater to present several stage performances. Throughout the months of February and March, families can return to one of the classics of their childhood, Tuck Everlasting.



A tale of curiosity, bravery, and immortality, Tuck Everlasting will surely transport families on an incredible journey that will create memories for a lifetime. The family-friendly musical based on the story by Natalie Babbitt is full of lighthearted moments and inspiring music from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. No one will leave the theater without feeling like they unlocked the secret of immortality.



Families interested in viewing a showing of this incredible musical can purchase tickets online at thecentretheater.com. From February 23 through the 26, preview showings will be held at select times for $30 per ticket. The main showings of the production will be held on March 2 through the 19. The main ticket prices are $40 per ticket. Each showing of Tuck Everlasting will be held at Centre Theater on 208 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401.



Young and old will enjoy joining Winnie Foster as she explores life beyond her home's fence and gets to know the Tucks. Patrons can get more information on Tuck Everlasting online at elmwoodparkzoo.org. They can also learn more about the zoo's temporary closing and construction plans for a new animal hospital and welcome center.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



