Elmwood Park Zoo Invites Families to Its School's out Celebration

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- School is out for the summer, and families across the Norristown, PA, area deserve to celebrate their hard work and the hours dedicated to in-class learning experiences and homework. What better way to start the summer fun than being surrounded by nature's most incredible wildlife? Students young and old are invited to Elmwood Park Zoo for a School's Out Weekend on June 24 or 25, 2023. The weekend promises to be jam-packed with entertainment and exclusive discounts for children and students!



The event is free to attend with zoo admission, with children and students receiving a $10 discount on admission. Families can enjoy live music at the Stony Creek Stage (by Zoo Brew) or cool off on the water slide in between visiting animal exhibits. Plus, students and children will receive exclusive discounts on carousel rides, giraffe feedings, and face painting!



Keeper Chats will take place on Saturday, June 24th, with an Alligator Training Session at 12:00 PM and Sunday, June 25th, with a Jaguar Training Session at 12:00 PM. Wild Encounters will occur on Saturday, June 24th, with American Eagle Day at 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM in the Zoobowl Theater. Lastly, Connection Corner will take place at 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM, located next to the zoo's exit.



Come out to the zoo's School's Out Weekend for fun-filled family activities everyone can enjoy! This event provides an opportunity for families to come together while learning about animals in a safe and fun environment. Purchase tickets online today or visit elmwoodparkzoo.org to learn more.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

