Elmwood Park Zoo Invites Guests for Tricks & Treats

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- It's officially spooky season, so it's time for all the fun fall festivities! Trick-or-Treat Night at Elmwood Park Zoo is one event families of all ages do not want to miss. This event promises to be full of adorable costumes, fun animal meet and greets, and safe trick-or-treating, of course! Guests are encouraged to grab their flashlights and candy bags for an unbelievably good time at one of the best zoos in Pennsylvania.



Trick-or-Treat Nights occur on four different evenings leading up to Halloween and promise to be a unique experience for those who love fall. Kids and their parents are encouraged to wear their best costumes and embrace their inner princesses, monsters, heroes, and animals as they collect candy from around the zoo. Admission also includes a carousel ride and animal meet and greets.



Tickets are limited, so guests must purchase tickets ahead of time if they want to experience the zoo after dark. Trick-or-Treat Nights run from October 27-30, 2022, from 5:30-8:30 pm. A non-member child's ticket is $25, and a member child's admission is $20. Adults can attend the event for free with the purchase of a child's ticket; otherwise, it's $9.95 for an adult ticket.



For those looking to make their fall festivities even more special, Elmwood Park Zoo is looking for volunteers to help with their fall events. Duties include assisting guests with crafts, taking photos, and handing out treats. Each volunteer will also be entered into a raffle for the chance to feed Pokey the porcupine or catch Hoover the black vulture in a demonstration. Guests can sign up for volunteering on the zoo's website.



Halloween is just weeks away, and Elmwood Park Zoo is ready to greet guests with treats galore! To sign up for the Trick-or-Treat Nights or explore other fall events, head to https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



