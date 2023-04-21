Elmwood Park Zoo Invites Guests to Celebrate the Planet

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2023 -- Earth is a big beautiful planet to call home. It provides a bounty of food, amazing views, incredible wildlife, and much more. What better way to give back to the planet than through a party? Elmwood Park Zoo is hosting a Party for the Planet and invites guests to join them on April 22 and 23 for an out-of-this-world celebration.



At this Earth Day party, families can enjoy educational demonstrations, hands-on activities, and more — all featuring animals, recycling, and sustainable living. In addition, guests are encouraged between the demonstrations and educational stations to visit the eco-friendly vendors stationed throughout the zoo.



At select times on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, guests can attend education programs about skunks, opossums, turtles, and porcupines. They can also participate in Keeper Chats about eagles, elk, bison, and otters. Both young and old will enjoy learning interesting facts they can share with others, such as that some species of skunk get into a handstand before spraying and sea otters eat 25 percent of their body weight in food every day.



Party for the Planet is free to attend with admission. The party runs from 11 am to 4 pm on April 22 and 23. This eco-friendly party is just a few days away, so purchase zoo admission tickets online today or visit elmwoodparkzoo.org to learn more.



