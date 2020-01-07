Elmwood Park Zoo Now Offering Free Admission to Norristown Borough Residents on the First Sunday of Each Month in 2020

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- From animal exhibits to rope courses and ziplines, families from PA can find all sorts of excitement at the Elmwood Park Zoo. On the first Sunday of each month in 2020, residents from Norristown Borough are invited to the Elmwood Park Zoo to enjoy free admission. There's something fun for each member of the family, so don't miss out on this exclusive offer!



There's always something fun for everyone at Elmwood Park Zoo. It's the perfect place for families, friends, couples, and individuals who are looking for exciting ways to stay in touch with nature. In order to have access to this free admission offering, Norristown Borough residents must show photo I.D. as proof of residency. Norristown Borough is defined by the following four boundaries:



-East of Forrest Avenue

-South of Johnson Highway

-West of Sandy Hill Road/E Fornance Street

-North of the Schuylkill River



All non-residents will be charged the standard admission fee.

This gesture of gratitude is sponsored by Children's Dental Management, a Dental Support Organization dedicated to providing children with increased access to quality dental care. Anyone who enjoys outdoor adventures, engaging with nature, and supporting meaningful community causes will feel right at home at the Elmwood Park Zoo. Plus, it's one of the few places near Philadelphia with rope courses for adults!



To learn more about Elmwood Park Zoo's free admission for Norristown Borough residents in 2020, visit www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premiere destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.