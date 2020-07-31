Elmwood Park Zoo Offers $79.95 Per Person Outdoor Celebration Special for 2020 Events

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Every event planner wants their big day to be perfect, fun, and memorable. For anyone looking for a unique outdoor wedding venue in Philadelphia or another special event, Elmwood Park Zoo offers a truly one-of-a-kind location. And there's never been a more affordable time to book — Elmwood Park Zoo is currently offering a $79.95 per person outdoor celebration special for events booked for the remainder of 2020.



From small, intimate events to major celebrations, Elmwood Park Zoo's outdoor venue can accommodate parties with a unique flair. After exchanging vows, wedding guests can enjoy a private feeding with giraffes, and a photoshoot with their favorite animals as a backdrop. With its retractable, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and brand new awning, the zoo's Canopy Gardens Pavilion is capable of hosting events of up to 125 people with plenty of distance to spare. Event planners can even rent out the entire zoo for slightly larger weddings and guests who want to spend more time with the animals.



It's never too early to begin planning a great corporate event, party, or outdoor wedding in Philadelphia with a little help from the team at Elmwood Park Zoo. Anyone interested in learning more about their $79.95 per person outdoor celebration special, or who would like to make their reservation are encouraged to give Elmwood Park Zoo call today at 800-652-4143. They can also be found online at https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/, where event planners can read more about available packages and catering options.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premiere destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.