Elmwood Park Zoo Offers Free Admission to Norristown Borough Residents

Animal lovers and wildlife enthusiasts throughout the Norristown Borough area will not want to miss the opportunity to explore one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania for free. Throughout the year, on select dates, Elmwood Park Zoo is offering free admission for Norristown Borough residents. It's their little way of saying a big thank you to all the local residents for welcoming the zoo (and their wildlife compatriots) to the community.



When life gets wild, Norristown residents can put a pause on work, school, and activities and immerse themselves in the wildlife happenings at Elmwood Park Zoo for free. They can soar to new heights with the zoo's bald eagle, hop around with the red-eyed tree frog, and chill with the two-toed sloth. There are plenty of sights to see that will take their minds off the dreariness of life.



Free admission is offered to Norristown Borough residents on the last Sunday of every month, with the next event falling on July 31, 2022. To participate, residents must pre-register online because tickets are limited. At the time of the event, adults will need to present a photo I.D. as proof of residency. Children will need to be accompanied by a Borough resident.



Borough residents must live within the following four boundaries to receive free admission to the zoo: east of Forrest Avenue, south of Johnson Highway, west of Sandy Hill Road/E Fornance Street, and north of the Schuylkill River. Residents outside these areas will be required to pay the full admission price.



A full day of wild(life) fun is ahead for Norristown Borough residents. To enjoy free admission to the Norristown zoo, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ and pre-register today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



