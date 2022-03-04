Elmwood Park Zoo Offers Fun Learning Experiences for Homeschool Students

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2022 -- Throughout March and April, homeschool families have the opportunity to become zoologists and conservationists at their local zoo. On select Fridays, Elmwood Park Zoo will host Homeschool Workshops in which young scholars will learn about the environment and the precious animals that live there. Each program will consist of engaging STEM-based activities and an animal meet-and-greet. Animal lovers between the ages of five and twelve will learn valuable lessons they can take with them wherever life takes them.



Kids learn best when they are able to engage both their minds and their bodies, which is why the local Norristown zoo has created workshops that feature hands-on activities, interactive lessons, and animal meet-and-greets. During March's programs, young explorers will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of animal playtime and positive reinforcement. Then, in April, they can get an introduction to backyard conservation and endangered species. The best part is that the kids do not have to be homeschooled students to register for this event. All learners between the ages of 5 and 12 are welcome to participate.



The Homeschool Workshops will run from March to April on select Fridays. Each 90-minute program will start at 9:30 AM and end at 11 AM. The workshops have been designed with specific age groups in mind, so to ensure each student has the most positive learning experience, the zoo will strictly adhere to the Ages 5-8 and Ages 9-12 groupings. Parents can register their young learners for the appropriate workshop at $10.95 per student for members and $13.95 for non-members.



Students of all ages will enjoy strapping on their zoologist hats and stepping away from the "classroom" to engage in a Homeschool Workshop hosted by Elmwood Park Zoo. For more information about this special event or the distance learning opportunities for entire classrooms, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.